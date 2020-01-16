Merit Financial Group LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO stock traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $304.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,432,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,323. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $238.95 and a 1-year high of $302.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $293.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $1.4285 dividend. This represents a $5.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.