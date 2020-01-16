Merit Financial Group LLC Has $1.95 Million Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 55.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,868 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 10.3% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 768,758 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $159,638,000 after purchasing an additional 71,514 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.8% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 189,464 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 7.3% during the second quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.8% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 9,059 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $210.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,011,683. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $198.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.35. The company has a market cap of $156.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.45. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $173.41 and a one year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 28.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.54.

In other Mcdonald’s news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $193.83 per share, with a total value of $484,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,235. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $194.12 per share, for a total transaction of $194,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,179,620. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

