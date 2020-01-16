Merit Financial Group LLC Has $219.31 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,203,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,498 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 19.4% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $219,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 17,901.8% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,934,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,021,000 after acquiring an additional 10,873,382 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,914,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,292,000 after acquiring an additional 237,740 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,239,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,076,000 after acquiring an additional 24,546 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,213,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,311,000 after acquiring an additional 124,648 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 852,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,687,000 after acquiring an additional 34,197 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $190.97. 780,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,667. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $140.05 and a 12 month high of $189.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.5077 per share. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

