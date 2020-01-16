Merit Financial Group LLC Has $802,000 Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 16,895.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,969,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $914,615,000 after acquiring an additional 7,922,914 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $125,245,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 457.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 948,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,608,000 after acquiring an additional 778,539 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 84.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,456,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,230,000 after acquiring an additional 666,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,361,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $500,521,000 after acquiring an additional 522,537 shares during the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TXN stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $130.10. 328,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,612,045. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $94.81 and a 52 week high of $132.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.21.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 58.00%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $643,322.33. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,839 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,178.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $182,884.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,518.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $133.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.38.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

