Merit Financial Group LLC Invests $954,000 in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,278 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,720 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Selz Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,005,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNP. Citigroup raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Ardour Capital raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Union Pacific from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.68.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $183.91. 199,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,319,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.63. The firm has a market cap of $125.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $149.09 and a twelve month high of $182.73.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 27.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.05%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at $10,815,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

