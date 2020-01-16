Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 18,267 United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UTX. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 457,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,631,000 after purchasing an additional 34,395 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,002,606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $260,739,000 after acquiring an additional 370,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 58,367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,599,000 after acquiring an additional 8,360 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Technologies alerts:

NYSE UTX traded up $1.60 on Thursday, reaching $153.56. 286,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,389,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.17. The company has a market cap of $130.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.22. United Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $110.30 and a 12 month high of $154.65.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.31 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.72%. United Technologies’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UTX. Cowen raised their price target on United Technologies from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price target on United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.79.

In other United Technologies news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total transaction of $193,771.83. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,842. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Charles D. Gill sold 7,468 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total value of $1,061,874.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,850,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,810 shares of company stock valued at $13,277,336. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.