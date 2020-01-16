Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) Insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology Purchases 83,962 Shares

Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology bought 83,962 shares of Merus stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $1,309,807.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of MRUS opened at $15.60 on Thursday. Merus NV has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $20.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.06.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. Merus had a negative return on equity of 40.56% and a negative net margin of 90.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Merus NV will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Merus during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Merus by 63.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Merus by 3.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

MRUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Merus in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

