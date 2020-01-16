MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Downgraded to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $33.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $39.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. MGM Growth Properties has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.40.

MGP traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.36. 85,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108,125. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.45. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.46. MGM Growth Properties has a fifty-two week low of $28.19 and a fifty-two week high of $33.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $226.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.29 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 1.31%. MGM Growth Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.30%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

