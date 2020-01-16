MIB Coin (MIB) Price Tops $0.0027 on Exchanges

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. One MIB Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, Coinsuper and CoinBene. Over the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. MIB Coin has a total market cap of $197,760.00 and $2,225.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00011183 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000552 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000979 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB Coin (MIB) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2018. MIB Coin’s total supply is 350,499,709 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,197,781 tokens. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

MIB Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, IDCM and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

