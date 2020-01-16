Micro Imaging Technology (OTCMKTS:MMTC) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Shares of Micro Imaging Technology Inc (OTCMKTS:MMTC) rose 6.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.16, approximately 10,768 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 278% from the average daily volume of 2,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.53.

About Micro Imaging Technology (OTCMKTS:MMTC)

Micro Imaging Technology, Inc, a development stage company, engages in the development of fluid monitoring systems for water monitoring, food processing, and clinical applications in the United States. The company is developing a non-biologically based system utilizing both proprietary hardware and software to determine the specific specie of an unknown microbe present in a fluid with a high degree of statistical probability.

