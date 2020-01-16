Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Upgraded by Cleveland Research to “Buy”

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Cleveland Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Nomura lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $65.00 price objective on Micron Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.38.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.52. 9,340,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,600,964. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.98. Micron Technology has a one year low of $32.14 and a one year high of $58.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total transaction of $200,779.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,789,949.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $1,139,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 301,395 shares in the company, valued at $17,170,473.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,786 shares of company stock worth $2,649,197 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in Micron Technology by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 8,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Micron Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,508 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 22.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

