Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.71

Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.71 and traded as high as $0.74. Microvision shares last traded at $0.71, with a volume of 12,215 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on MVIS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Microvision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Microvision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $89.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average is $0.71.

Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Microvision had a negative net margin of 574.86% and a negative return on equity of 1,275.89%. The company had revenue of $1.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microvision, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian V. Turner acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.88 per share, with a total value of $30,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 198,877 shares in the company, valued at $175,011.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 83,000 shares of company stock worth $68,450. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MVIS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Microvision by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,611,229 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 41,641 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Microvision by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,663 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 92,562 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Microvision by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,529,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 1,367,064 shares during the period. 20.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microvision Company Profile (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc develops PicoP scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions in the United States and Asia. Its PicoP scanning technology includes micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

