Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Midland States Bancorp in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

NASDAQ:MSBI traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.70. The stock had a trading volume of 768 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,676. Midland States Bancorp has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $697.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.64 and its 200-day moving average is $27.02.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.13). Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $69.06 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Tucker sold 5,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $166,292.81. Also, Director Leon J. Holschbach sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $272,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,622 shares of company stock worth $3,341,842. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 687.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.76% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

