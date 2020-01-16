MineBee (MB) Price Reaches $0.0303

MineBee (CURRENCY:MB) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One MineBee token can now be purchased for about $0.0303 or 0.00000348 BTC on popular exchanges including Hanbitco and ProBit Exchange. MineBee has a market cap of $55.41 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of MineBee was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MineBee has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $315.73 or 0.03632495 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011500 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00196056 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00028477 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00128866 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

MineBee Token Profile

Buying and Selling MineBee

MineBee can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange and Hanbitco. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MineBee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MineBee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MineBee using one of the exchanges listed above.

