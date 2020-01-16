Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Makes New $140,000 Investment in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FUTY. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000.

NYSEARCA FUTY traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.27. 2,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,300. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.11. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.52 and a fifty-two week high of $43.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.314 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

