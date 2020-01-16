Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Purchases 602 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF makes up 0.6% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GWX. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $725,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 236.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,800,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 315,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,279,000 after purchasing an additional 14,760 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GWX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,870. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $32.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.20.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.6777 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

