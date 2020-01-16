Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Sells 398 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000.

NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $182.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,589. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $145.39 and a 52 week high of $182.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.9912 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

