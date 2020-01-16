Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Momo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Momo from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.20.

MOMO stock traded down $1.15 on Tuesday, hitting $37.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,720,813. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Momo has a 1 year low of $25.69 and a 1 year high of $41.50.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The information services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $622.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.62 million. Momo had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 23.03%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Momo will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOMO. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Momo in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Momo in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Momo during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Momo by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Momo in the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. 59.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Momo

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

