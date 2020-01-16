Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lessened its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2,667.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,338,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,739,000 after purchasing an additional 14,784,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,978,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,963 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,155,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,137 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,345,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,557,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,754,000 after purchasing an additional 699,497 shares in the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

MDLZ stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.18. The stock had a trading volume of 200,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,343,036. The firm has a market cap of $78.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Mondelez International Inc has a 12-month low of $42.49 and a 12-month high of $56.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.15.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 13.93%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.91%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

See Also: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.