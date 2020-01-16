Mondi (LON:MNDI) Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Mondi (LON:MNDI) to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has GBX 1,700 ($22.36) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 1,800 ($23.68).

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MNDI. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Mondi from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,870 ($24.60) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Mondi from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 1,950 ($25.65) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mondi from GBX 2,020 ($26.57) to GBX 1,915 ($25.19) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Mondi from GBX 1,910 ($25.12) to GBX 2,025 ($26.64) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Mondi presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,895 ($24.93).

Shares of MNDI stock traded down GBX 17 ($0.22) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,593 ($20.96). The company had a trading volume of 2,092,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,709.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,664.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85. Mondi has a 12-month low of GBX 1,484 ($19.52) and a 12-month high of £1,702.50 ($2,239.54).

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in the United Kingdom, Africa, Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft paper; sack Kraft paper; containerboards; office and professional printing papers; and paper for sustainable and promotional events, as well as product training courses.

