Monero (XMR) Reaches Market Cap of $1.14 Billion

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. In the last week, Monero has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a total market cap of $1.14 billion and approximately $134.73 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can now be bought for about $65.41 or 0.00751359 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, OKEx, Mercatox and B2BX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003595 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001641 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000108 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,401,677 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Monero is www.monero.cc . Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Monero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinroom, Gate.io, Bitbns, Bitfinex, BTC-Alpha, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Coinut, Trade Satoshi, Kraken, Binance, Stocks.Exchange, Liquid, BitBay, Livecoin, CoinEx, Cryptopia, Bitlish, Huobi, Coinbe, Cryptomate, Poloniex, Nanex, Graviex, Exrates, Coindeal, Braziliex, SouthXchange, BTC Trade UA, TradeOgre, OpenLedger DEX, HitBTC, Upbit, Mercatox, DragonEX, Bisq, Bittrex, Tux Exchange, B2BX, Bithumb, Ovis, Crex24, LiteBit.eu, OKEx, Instant Bitex and Exmo. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

