Monkey Project Market Cap Hits $217,208.00 (MONK)

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. One Monkey Project coin can currently be bought for $0.0245 or 0.00000282 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Monkey Project has a total market cap of $217,208.00 and $716.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Monkey Project has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded up 141.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Monkey Project

MONK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 8,857,972 coins. The official website for Monkey Project is www.monkey.vision . Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

Monkey Project Coin Trading

Monkey Project can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monkey Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monkey Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

