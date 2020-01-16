Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $87.68

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.68 and traded as high as $91.00. Moog shares last traded at $91.00, with a volume of 121 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $765.21 million during the quarter. Moog had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.65%.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

