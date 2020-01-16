Morgan Stanley Downgrades Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) to Underweight

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $360.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $250.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 30.57% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Nord/LB set a $195.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Roth Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $249.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $338.78.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $518.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $403.12 and its 200-day moving average is $294.14. Tesla has a 1-year low of $176.99 and a 1-year high of $547.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $93.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.64.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $2.28. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla will post -4.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 2,366 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $741,149.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,288 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,966. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $2,440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,973 shares in the company, valued at $5,176,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,531 shares of company stock worth $33,791,753. 24.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,560 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Tesla by 9.0% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 149,453 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,397,000 after purchasing an additional 12,287 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter worth $337,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Tesla by 23.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

