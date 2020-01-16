Morpheus Labs Price Reaches $0.0037 on Top Exchanges (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 15th. During the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. Morpheus Labs has a market cap of $1.28 million and $120,715.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Morpheus Labs token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Liquid and FCoin.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs’ launch date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 746,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,379,945 tokens. Morpheus Labs’ official website is token.morpheuslabs.io . Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, HitBTC, Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Morpheus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

