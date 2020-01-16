Moseley Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 362.7% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.41.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $40.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $221.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 28.10%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

