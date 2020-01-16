Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MPAA. ValuEngine raised Motorcar Parts of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Motorcar Parts of America from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorcar Parts of America presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.50.

Get Motorcar Parts of America alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MPAA traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.28. 65,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,529. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $416.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.51. Motorcar Parts of America has a fifty-two week low of $13.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.33.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.26. Motorcar Parts of America had a positive return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $151.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Duane Franklin Miller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $58,740.00. Also, SVP Richard K. Mochulsky sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $41,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,717.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPAA. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 2,191.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 241,712 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,175,000 after buying an additional 6,559 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,812,760 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,222,000 after buying an additional 42,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.