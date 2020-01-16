Mudrick Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:MUDSU) Stock Price Up 4%

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MUDSU)’s share price shot up 4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.11 and last traded at $11.10, 5,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 23% from the average session volume of 6,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.67.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.75.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mudrick Capital Acquisition stock. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MUDSU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,000.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation is blank check company. The Company is formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

