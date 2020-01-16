MVL One Day Trading Volume Hits $112,840.00 (MVL)

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. In the last seven days, MVL has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One MVL token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptology, UEX, CoinBene and IDEX. MVL has a total market capitalization of $2.42 million and approximately $112,840.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00036683 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $518.97 or 0.05916588 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00027022 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00034550 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00127385 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001482 BTC.

About MVL

MVL (CRYPTO:MVL) is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,654,276,413 tokens. MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

MVL Token Trading

MVL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, Cryptology, IDEX, Cashierest, CoinBene and IDCM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

