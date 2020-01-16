Myer (ASX:MYR) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.49

Myer Holdings Ltd (ASX:MYR)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.49 and traded as high as $0.51. Myer shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 722,502 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $416.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is A$0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.32, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Myer Company Profile (ASX:MYR)

Myer Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates department stores in Australia. The company offers products in various categories that include women's wear; men's wear; youth wear; children's wear; intimate apparel; beauty, fragrance, and cosmetics; homewares; electrical goods; toys; footwear, handbags, and accessories; and general merchandise.

