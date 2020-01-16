Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Coverage Initiated at Bernstein Bank

Research analysts at Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Bernstein Bank’s target price points to a potential downside of 48.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $3.25 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Nabors Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.73.

Shares of NYSE:NBR opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.90. Nabors Industries has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $4.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.25.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.09). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $758.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 527.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 9,686 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

