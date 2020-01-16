NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $52.20

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $52.20 and traded as low as $48.17. NACCO Industries shares last traded at $48.17, with a volume of 1,034 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $342.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.19.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.60 million for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 16.55%.

In other news, VP Elizabeth Loveman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $25,210.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,998.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NC. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 386.3% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Winmill & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NACCO Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NACCO Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.86% of the company’s stock.

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates surface mines that supply bituminous coal and lignite primarily to power generation companies. The company mines coal in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, Louisiana, and on the Navajo Nation in New Mexico. It provides value-added services, including maintaining and operating draglines and other equipment under contracts with the sellers of aggregates; coal handling, processing, and drying services; and surface and mineral acquisition, and lease maintenance services.

