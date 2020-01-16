NAGA Trading Up 39.6% Over Last 7 Days (NGC)

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One NAGA token can currently be purchased for $0.0323 or 0.00000374 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Upbit and Sistemkoin. During the last week, NAGA has traded 39.6% higher against the dollar. NAGA has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and $530.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00036461 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $517.40 or 0.05984542 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00026584 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00035671 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00128385 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001536 BTC.

About NAGA

NAGA (NGC) is a token. It was first traded on November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. NAGA’s official website is www.thenagacoin.com . NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling NAGA

NAGA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, IDEX, Upbit, Bittrex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAGA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NAGA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

