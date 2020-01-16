National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Purchased by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,405 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in National Instruments by 12.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,961,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,337 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in National Instruments by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,806,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,743,000 after acquiring an additional 58,451 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in National Instruments by 14.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,007,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,706 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in National Instruments by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,042,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,735,000 after acquiring an additional 111,376 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in National Instruments by 8,324.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,320,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Get National Instruments alerts:

NATI stock opened at $44.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.42. National Instruments Corp has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $48.22. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 0.88.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $340.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that National Instruments Corp will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.