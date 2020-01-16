Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Releases Q4 2019 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2019

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.44-0.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $128-132 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $130 million.Natus Medical also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.44-0.47 EPS.

Shares of Natus Medical stock opened at $34.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Natus Medical has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $34.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.39.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $123.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.75 million. Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Natus Medical will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natus Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Natus Medical from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

In other Natus Medical news, VP Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 14,000 shares of Natus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $471,380.00. Also, CEO Jonathan Kennedy sold 6,684 shares of Natus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $210,813.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,681,829.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,360 shares of company stock valued at $965,465 over the last ninety days. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

