Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.24

Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.24 and traded as high as $7.69. Navios Maritime Acquisition shares last traded at $7.48, with a volume of 4,050 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $127.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.47.

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The shipping company reported ($3.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($3.15). Navios Maritime Acquisition had a negative return on equity of 13.09% and a negative net margin of 34.93%. The business had revenue of $53.59 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.17%. Navios Maritime Acquisition’s payout ratio is currently -15.83%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Navios Maritime Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Navios Maritime Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Navios Maritime Acquisition by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 46,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Navios Maritime Acquisition by 202.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,097 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 16,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

About Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA)

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. It charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators under long, medium, and short term charters.

