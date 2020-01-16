NCR (NYSE:NCR) Hits New 1-Year High at $35.54

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.54 and last traded at $35.45, with a volume of 3112 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.01.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NCR shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on NCR in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of NCR in a report on Sunday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on NCR to $48.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. TheStreet downgraded NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NCR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.63.

Get NCR alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.65.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. NCR had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 79.96%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Adrian Button sold 8,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $274,243.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,654 shares in the company, valued at $387,961.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Bedore sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $87,842.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCR. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in NCR by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,809 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in NCR by 9.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in NCR by 1,210.9% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in NCR by 13.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in NCR by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

About NCR (NYSE:NCR)

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.