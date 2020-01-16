NCR (NYSE:NCR) Hits New 1-Year High at $35.54

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.54 and last traded at $35.45, with a volume of 3112 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.01.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NCR shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on NCR in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of NCR in a report on Sunday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on NCR to $48.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. TheStreet downgraded NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NCR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.63.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.65.
In related news, SVP Adrian Button sold 8,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $274,243.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,654 shares in the company, valued at $387,961.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Bedore sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $87,842.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCR. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in NCR by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,809 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in NCR by 9.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in NCR by 1,210.9% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in NCR by 13.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in NCR by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.
About NCR (NYSE:NCR)
NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.
Read More: Trading based on a resistance level
Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.