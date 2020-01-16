nDEX Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (NDX)

nDEX (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 16th. nDEX has a total market capitalization of $5,573.00 and $963.00 worth of nDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One nDEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and LATOKEN. Over the last week, nDEX has traded up 28.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $317.33 or 0.03647137 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011466 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00194302 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00028358 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00126412 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

nDEX Profile

nDEX’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,978,687,251 tokens. nDEX’s official website is ndexnetwork.com . nDEX’s official message board is medium.com/@nDEXofficial

Buying and Selling nDEX

nDEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy nDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

