Nectar Trading 1.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (NEC)

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Nectar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0799 or 0.00000925 BTC on exchanges including $24.68, $13.77, $32.15 and $10.39. During the last seven days, Nectar has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. Nectar has a total market cap of $6.58 million and approximately $674.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00049441 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00076253 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,638.60 or 0.99908696 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00049606 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Nectar Profile

Nectar (CRYPTO:NEC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 1,007,949,847 coins and its circulating supply is 82,353,022 coins. The official website for Nectar is www.ethfinex.com . Nectar’s official message board is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a . Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex

Buying and Selling Nectar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nectar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nectar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

