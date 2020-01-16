Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Shares Gap Up to $27.40

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.20, but opened at $27.40. Nektar Therapeutics shares last traded at $28.16, with a volume of 2,686,683 shares.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Nektar Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.43.

The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 12.49, a current ratio of 12.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.22.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $29.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.42 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.60% and a negative net margin of 352.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 2,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $48,752.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $494,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,533 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKTR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 7.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 87,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 142,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 227,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

About Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

