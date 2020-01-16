Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NNI stock opened at $59.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.21 and a 200 day moving average of $62.37. The company has a current ratio of 64.22, a quick ratio of 64.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.35. Nelnet has a twelve month low of $51.19 and a twelve month high of $69.97.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.12). Nelnet had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $285.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share.

In other Nelnet news, insider William J. Munn sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $92,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 44.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Nelnet by 1.3% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 22,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,895 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 34.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 3,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 392,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. 35.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc provides education related products and services, and loan asset management services worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

