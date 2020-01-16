Netfin Acquisition (OTCMKTS:NFINU) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of Netfin Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NFINU) traded up 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.36 and last traded at $10.36, 200 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 15,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.33.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFINU. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Netfin Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,045,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in Netfin Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $4,036,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Netfin Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $2,018,000.

Netfin Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on financial technology, technology, financial services, including commercial banking, trade finance, online payments and banking, and telecommunications.

