Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $400.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NFLX. Needham & Company LLC cut Netflix from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Netflix from $450.00 to $422.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $373.29.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $339.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $148.46 billion, a PE ratio of 126.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Netflix has a 12 month low of $252.28 and a 12 month high of $385.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 7.49%. Netflix’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Netflix will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total transaction of $17,011,172.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,516 shares in the company, valued at $17,011,172.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,688,805 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,007,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,349 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,453,029 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,403,160,000 after purchasing an additional 218,262 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Netflix by 1.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,748,186 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,784,623,000 after acquiring an additional 297,582 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Netflix by 39.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,249,377 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,662,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039,046 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the second quarter valued at about $1,246,724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

