Netflix’s (NFLX) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Nomura

Nomura reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Nomura currently has a $330.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Huber Research cut shares of Netflix from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $380.00 to $300.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Netflix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Netflix from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Netflix has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $373.29.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $338.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,887,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,200,361. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $252.28 and a fifty-two week high of $385.99. The firm has a market cap of $148.16 billion, a PE ratio of 126.35, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.14.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.42. Netflix had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Netflix will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total transaction of $17,011,172.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,011,172.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 64.9% during the third quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 100.0% during the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

