New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Buys Shares of 233,789 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 233,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,160,000. Pfizer accounts for approximately 7.3% of New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 362.7% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.41.

Pfizer stock opened at $40.67 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $44.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.18. The company has a market cap of $221.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Pfizer had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

