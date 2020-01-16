NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Holdings Lowered by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total transaction of $2,343,900.00. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $382,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,565,894.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.69.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $252.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,978,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,125. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.14. The company has a market capitalization of $121.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $171.74 and a 1 year high of $252.31.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

