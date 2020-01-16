NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Downgraded to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has $256.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $236.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NEE. ValuEngine cut NextEra Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $238.69.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $252.28. The company had a trading volume of 79,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.58. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $171.74 and a one year high of $252.19. The firm has a market cap of $121.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.14.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $382,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,565,894.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total value of $2,343,900.00. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 45,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at about $16,188,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

