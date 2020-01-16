NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Gap Up to $3.70

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.70, but opened at $3.70. NIO shares last traded at $3.76, with a volume of 43,470,669 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on NIO shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of NIO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2.10 to $3.80 in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on NIO from $2.20 to $4.15 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on NIO in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded NIO from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $1.90 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.13.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.62. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.88.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 30th. The company reported ($2.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($1.96). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 947.90% and a negative net margin of 142.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NIO by 89.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 138,827 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 2.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 128.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 45,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in NIO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 32.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NIO (NYSE:NIO)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

