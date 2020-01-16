Nitro (NOX) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $479.00

Nitro (CURRENCY:NOX) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 16th. One Nitro token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including COSS and Livecoin. Nitro has a total market cap of $23,034.00 and $479.00 worth of Nitro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nitro has traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.82 or 0.03652956 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011496 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00194773 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00028162 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00128240 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Nitro

Nitro launched on October 10th, 2017. Nitro’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,077,153 tokens. The Reddit community for Nitro is /r/nitrotoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nitro’s official Twitter account is @nitrotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nitro is www.nitro.live

Nitro Token Trading

Nitro can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and COSS. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nitro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nitro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nitro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

