Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) Short Interest Up 9.2% in December

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,450,000 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the December 15th total of 3,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 259,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.3 days. Currently, 8.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NOAH traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.91. The company had a trading volume of 11,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,975. Noah has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $60.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.94.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Noah will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Noah by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 627,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,325,000 after purchasing an additional 22,044 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Noah by 778.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 66,174 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Noah by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 453,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Noah by 41.3% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 72,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Noah by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,407,566 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,894,000 after acquiring an additional 15,101 shares in the last quarter. 50.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noah from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Noah from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Noah from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Noah has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.09.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

